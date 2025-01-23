What to do if you spot a Russian drone: recommendations from the National Resistance Center

Russia is actively using drones, including Orlan-10 and Orlan-30, to conduct reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire in Ukraine. Experts urge citizens to act in a coordinated and cautious manner in case of detection of such drones.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

What are Orlan-10 and Orlan-30?

“The Orlan-10 is a drone capable of operating at altitudes up to 2500 meters and equipped with a thermal imager to detect people and vehicles.

If you notice it, you should be careful - it can return in 10-30 minutes along with the shelling. “The Orlan-30 is an improved version with a higher takeoff weight and the ability to carry up to 8 kg of payload.

What to do if you see an Eagle?

Do not shoot at it! Small arms are not effective against drones. Jam it with electronic warfare and report its location to the Armed Forces. - informs the Center for National Resistance.

If possible, change positions to avoid being hit by artillery.

Why is it important

“The Eagles can return and strike, so it is important to report their presence in a timely manner and change locations for safety.

