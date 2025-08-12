$41.450.06
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1052 views

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine states that Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list, despite the available evidence. Ukraine is ready to cooperate with other countries to bring criminals to justice.

Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office

Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list, even those against whom all the necessary evidence has been collected. This was stated during the conference "International Humanitarian Law in the Dimension of Modern Challenges" by Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list. Categorically. We have no example of a wanted notice being issued even with all the evidence, information about cases of civilian killings, sexual violence, brutal torture. Interpol categorically refuses to search for these people and even put them on the wanted list

- Belousov said.

Belousov noted that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the judicial bodies of other countries in the prosecution of war criminals.

Our priority is the conviction of a war criminal in the territory of another jurisdiction. We are ready to cooperate within the national jurisdiction, we are ready to provide evidence for all cases we have. We are ready to stop national prosecution if another country on its territory is ready to go to court and administer justice on its territory

- Belousov reported.

Addition

 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that increasing the price of aggression for Russia is a key tool to force Putin into serious negotiations. Ukraine needs US leadership for an effective security architecture and for Russia to realize the futility of its strategic goals.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Interpol
United States
Ukraine