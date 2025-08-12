Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office

Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list, even those against whom all the necessary evidence has been collected. This was stated during the conference "International Humanitarian Law in the Dimension of Modern Challenges" by Yuriy Belousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list. Categorically. We have no example of a wanted notice being issued even with all the evidence, information about cases of civilian killings, sexual violence, brutal torture. Interpol categorically refuses to search for these people and even put them on the wanted list - Belousov said.

Belousov noted that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the judicial bodies of other countries in the prosecution of war criminals.

Our priority is the conviction of a war criminal in the territory of another jurisdiction. We are ready to cooperate within the national jurisdiction, we are ready to provide evidence for all cases we have. We are ready to stop national prosecution if another country on its territory is ready to go to court and administer justice on its territory - Belousov reported.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that increasing the price of aggression for Russia is a key tool to force Putin into serious negotiations. Ukraine needs US leadership for an effective security architecture and for Russia to realize the futility of its strategic goals.