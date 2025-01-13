A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region: 185 settlements without electricity

In Sumy region, an enemy drone crashed into the territory of a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 185 settlements without electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Today, on January 13, a Russian drone crashed on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility in the Putivl community. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. 185 settlements in Konotop and Sumy districts are without power supply - the RMA said in a statement.

Emergency restoration works are currently underway. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities have been switched to backup power.

Recall

On January 12, in the evening, Russians carried out a new massive attack on Sumy, targeting a residential area and a children's health center. Preliminary, it is known that there were no civilian casualties.