A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region: 185 settlements without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
A hostile drone crashed into a critical infrastructure facility in Putivl community, leaving 185 settlements without power. Restoration work is underway, and critical infrastructure is running on backup power.
In Sumy region, an enemy drone crashed into the territory of a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 185 settlements without electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy RMA.
Today, on January 13, a Russian drone crashed on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility in the Putivl community. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. 185 settlements in Konotop and Sumy districts are without power supply
Emergency restoration works are currently underway. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities have been switched to backup power.
Recall
On January 12, in the evening, Russians carried out a new massive attack on Sumy, targeting a residential area and a children's health center. Preliminary, it is known that there were no civilian casualties.