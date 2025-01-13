A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region: 185 settlements without electricity

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136427 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121386 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129460 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130264 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164459 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109517 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104288 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113866 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117108 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 66071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122687 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121023 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 59000 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 73164 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164429 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176417 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121023 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122687 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140405 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132229 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149664 views
A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Sumy region: 185 settlements without electricity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32831 views

A hostile drone crashed into a critical infrastructure facility in Putivl community, leaving 185 settlements without power. Restoration work is underway, and critical infrastructure is running on backup power.

In Sumy region, an enemy drone crashed into the territory of a critical infrastructure facility, leaving 185 settlements without electricity. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

Today, on January 13, a Russian drone crashed on the territory of a critical infrastructure facility in the Putivl community. Preliminary reports indicate that no people were injured. 185 settlements in Konotop and Sumy districts are without power supply

- the RMA said in a statement.

Emergency restoration works are currently underway. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities have been switched to backup power.

Recall 

On January 12, in the evening, Russians carried out a new massive attack on Sumy, targeting a residential area and a children's health center. Preliminary, it is known that there were no civilian casualties.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
sumySums

Contact us about advertising