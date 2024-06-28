Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down 6 enemy UAVs in the south and east over the last day

On June 27, air defense forces shot down six enemy UAVs in the south and east , including two Lancets, reconnaissance ZALA, Orlan-10, SuperCam and one drone, the type of which is being established. This was reported on Friday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

