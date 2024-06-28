$41.340.03
Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down 6 enemy UAVs in the south and east over the last day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32574 views

Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 6 enemy drones, including 2 Lancets, Zala, Orlan-10, SuperKam and one unidentified drone in the south and east of the country on the night of June 27.

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down 6 enemy UAVs in the south and east over the last day

On June 27, air defense forces shot down six enemy UAVs in the south and east , including two Lancets, reconnaissance ZALA, Orlan-10, SuperCam and one drone, the type of which is being established. This was reported on Friday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Over the past day, June 27, six UAVs were shot down in the areas of responsibility of the "South" and "East" air commands, namely: two Lancet strike UAVs, ZALA, Orlan-10, SuperCam reconnaissance UAVs and one UAV whose type is being determined

- reads the message of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram.

Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down from the "Igla" in Donetsk region: National Guard showed footage28.06.24, 11:29 • 34320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Orlan-10
