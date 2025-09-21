Minus three Mi-8 helicopters and radar: GUR fighters conducted a successful operation in Crimea

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) special unit "Prymary" destroyed three enemy Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Russian invaders' aircraft fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea has once again been reduced as a result of the successful combat work of the masters of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Prymary". Three enemy multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters were hit, as well as an expensive Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station. Bonus shot - a photo of the wreckage of one of the Russian Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the GUR "Prymary" - the statement says.

Recall

On the night of September 11, the Ukrainian Navy hit a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea.