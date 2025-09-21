$41.250.00
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
05:00 AM • 13227 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 27070 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 42197 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 41725 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 60349 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 72540 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM • 59038 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 54962 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 48200 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
Minus three Mi-8 helicopters and radar: GUR fighters conducted a successful operation in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

The special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" destroyed an expensive Russian radar, as well as three helicopters on the peninsula.

Minus three Mi-8 helicopters and radar: GUR fighters conducted a successful operation in Crimea

Fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) special unit "Prymary" destroyed three enemy Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters and an expensive Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The Russian invaders' aircraft fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea has once again been reduced as a result of the successful combat work of the masters of the GUR MOD of Ukraine special unit "Prymary". Three enemy multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopters were hit, as well as an expensive Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" radar station. Bonus shot - a photo of the wreckage of one of the Russian Mi-8 helicopters destroyed by the GUR "Prymary"

- the statement says.

Recall

On the night of September 11, the Ukrainian Navy hit a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Mi-8
Crimea