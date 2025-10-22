Zelenskyy signed a law on sending Ukrainian Armed Forces units to other countries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law on sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states. UNN reports this with reference to the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine - states the bill's card.

It is noted that the document, in particular, is important for protecting Ukraine's maritime borders.

It provides for sending relevant units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Turkey and Great Britain for the duration of martial law.

The implementation of the Law will contribute to obtaining complex military equipment and professionally mastering its use to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Addition

Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to send units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Turkey and Great Britain.

It was stated that "in order to carry out measures related to ensuring national security and defense, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it is proposed to send units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states for the period until the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine, including:

to the Republic of Turkey - the corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" (Ada-class) with a regular crew of up to 106 servicemen; to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland:

mine countermeasures vessel "Cherkasy" (Sandown-class) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Chernihiv" (Sandown-class) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Mariupol" (Alkmaar-class) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Melitopol" (Alkmaar-class) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Henichesk" (Alkmaar-class) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen.

In October, the Verkhovna Rada approved the President's decision to send units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states.