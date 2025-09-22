Zelenskyy proposes to the Rada to send Navy warships to Turkey and Great Britain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to send units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Turkey and Great Britain. This is reported by UNN with reference to bill No. 14059.

Details

According to the bill, President Zelenskyy proposes that the Rada approve the decree of September 19, 2025, No. 693/2025 "On sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states."

It is stated that "in order to implement measures related to ensuring national security and defense, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity," it is proposed to send units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states for the period until the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine:

to the Republic of Turkey - the corvette "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" (Ada type) with a regular crew of up to 106 servicemen;

to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland:

mine countermeasures vessel "Cherkasy" (Sandown type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Chernihiv" (Sandown type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Mariupol" (Alkmaar type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Melitopol" (Alkmaar type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

mine countermeasures vessel "Henichesk" (Alkmaar type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

The command of the 1st division of mine countermeasures vessels of the Flotilla of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, consisting of a mine countermeasures staff with a total strength of up to 20 servicemen.

It is proposed to establish that the Naval Forces units, while in the territory of other states, are subordinate to the Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the financial and economic justification, the implementation of the decree will require 135 million 433.9 thousand hryvnias in 2025.

Over the next three years (2026, 2027, 2028), the implementation of the decree will require 203 million 150.9 thousand hryvnias (if martial law continues).

In case of termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine and with Turkey's permission for military ships to pass through the Black Sea straits, the Ministry of Defense (at the request of the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) informs the President of Ukraine about the need to return or recall the specified units and prepares and ensures the return of the units to their permanent deployment locations in Ukraine.

Expenses include the purchase of fuel, lubricants, consular services, port services, military catering, etc.

The explanatory note states that "due to the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the aggressor's efforts to further seize the territory of our state, it became necessary to send servicemen, as part of units, to the territory of partner states, which will contribute to obtaining complex military equipment and professional mastery of its use to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law (No. 4255-IX) that provides for the possibility of sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to other states.