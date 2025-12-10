$42.180.11
December 9, 08:28 PM • 13878 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 29809 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 07:00 AM • 33863 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 30899 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 25077 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 51490 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 37971 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 26882 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31201 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 60942 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Former Ministry of Defense official and his accomplices notified of suspicion in illegal sale of six decommissioned Ukrainian Armed Forces ships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

A former Ministry of Defense official and two accomplices have been notified of suspicion in the illegal sale of six decommissioned Ukrainian Navy ships. They artificially understated the value of the vessels by holding a sham tender, causing over UAH 900,000 in damages to the state.

Former Ministry of Defense official and his accomplices notified of suspicion in illegal sale of six decommissioned Ukrainian Armed Forces ships

Three individuals, including a former Ministry of Defense official, have been notified of suspicion of illegally selling six decommissioned ships of the Ukrainian Navy, which caused the state more than UAH 900,000 in damages. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, a scheme for the illegal sale of decommissioned ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed.

- the message says.

A former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, having access to documents on the write-off of property, colluded with representatives of the enterprise that was supposed to dispose of the vessels.

This refers to six Navy ships that, instead of being disposed of, were sold as scrap metal. To do this:

• artificially underestimated the technical condition

• provided an underestimated valuation

• formally held a tender for a pre-determined company.

The damage to the state is over UAH 900,000.

Three individuals have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Six children injured in Sumy due to adult's irresponsible handling of weapons09.12.25, 23:20 • 5418 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Ukrainian Navy
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine