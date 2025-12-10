Former Ministry of Defense official and his accomplices notified of suspicion in illegal sale of six decommissioned Ukrainian Armed Forces ships

Three individuals, including a former Ministry of Defense official, have been notified of suspicion of illegally selling six decommissioned ships of the Ukrainian Navy, which caused the state more than UAH 900,000 in damages. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, a scheme for the illegal sale of decommissioned ships of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed. - the message says.

A former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, having access to documents on the write-off of property, colluded with representatives of the enterprise that was supposed to dispose of the vessels.

This refers to six Navy ships that, instead of being disposed of, were sold as scrap metal. To do this:

• artificially underestimated the technical condition

• provided an underestimated valuation

• formally held a tender for a pre-determined company.

The damage to the state is over UAH 900,000.

Three individuals have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

