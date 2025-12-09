$42.070.01
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 6882 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 29347 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 13410 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 9022 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 28381 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 28264 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 23129 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28917 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 51799 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Six children injured in Sumy due to adult's irresponsible handling of weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

In Sumy, six children were injured due to an adult's irresponsible handling of weapons. Five children were hospitalized, one is receiving outpatient treatment; there is no threat to their lives.

In Sumy, six children were injured as a result of dangerous and irresponsible handling of weapons by an adult. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, five children are currently in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

One child is receiving outpatient treatment. There is no threat to life

- Hryhorov noted.

He added that law enforcement officers acted promptly: the suspect was detained.

"Next is the work of the investigation and inevitable punishment. Such actions must receive a harsh legal assessment," summarized the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In October, in Zaporizhzhia, a 35-year-old man, during a conflict, pulled the pin from a grenade and handed it to a 31-year-old acquaintance, who died from the explosion. Two more people were injured, the suspect was detained, and he faces life imprisonment.

Not just hiding: a member of the gun owners' association spoke about teaching children how to handle them26.08.25, 11:10 • 2922 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society Crimes and emergencies
Sumy