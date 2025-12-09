Six children injured in Sumy due to adult's irresponsible handling of weapons

In Sumy, six children were injured as a result of dangerous and irresponsible handling of weapons by an adult. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, five children are currently in the hospital under the supervision of doctors.

One child is receiving outpatient treatment. There is no threat to life - Hryhorov noted.

He added that law enforcement officers acted promptly: the suspect was detained.

"Next is the work of the investigation and inevitable punishment. Such actions must receive a harsh legal assessment," summarized the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Recall

In October, in Zaporizhzhia, a 35-year-old man, during a conflict, pulled the pin from a grenade and handed it to a 31-year-old acquaintance, who died from the explosion. Two more people were injured, the suspect was detained, and he faces life imprisonment.

