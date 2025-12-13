Russia attacked the Turkish vessel VIVA carrying oil, en route to Egypt

Today, the Russian army once again attacked a civilian vessel – it launched a targeted drone strike on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was en route to Egypt with sunflower oil on board, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.

According to the Navy, the strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine's exclusive maritime economic zone, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense systems.

Russia grossly and cynically violates the norms of international maritime law. Such actions directly contradict the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and are a blatant violation of the San Remo Manual. - the message says.

Currently, the Naval Forces of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in contact with the captain, and the maritime search and rescue service is ready to provide assistance if necessary. The crew was not injured. The vessel is heading to its destination port - Egypt.

The Navy emphasized that Russia, with its aggressive actions, deliberately challenges international law and navigation safety.

