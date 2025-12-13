$42.270.00
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 3358 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 4862 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and Ukrainians
01:58 PM • 7048 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 8380 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 8906 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 11503 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 13249 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 11987 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12477 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Tesla Model Y

Russia attacked the Turkish vessel VIVA carrying oil, en route to Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported that Russia attacked the Turkish vessel VIVA, carrying sunflower oil and en route to Egypt. The drone strike occurred in the open sea, and the crew was unharmed.

Russia attacked the Turkish vessel VIVA carrying oil, en route to Egypt

Today, the Russian army once again attacked a civilian vessel – it launched a targeted drone strike on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was en route to Egypt with sunflower oil on board, UNN reports with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.

Today, November 13, 2025, the aggressor country once again attacked a civilian vessel. Russia launched a targeted drone strike on the Turkish vessel VIVA, which was en route to Egypt with sunflower oil on board. The passage to the sea took place through the grain corridor. There are 11 citizens of the Republic of Turkey on board the vessel.

- the message says.

According to the Navy, the strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine's exclusive maritime economic zone, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense systems.

Russia grossly and cynically violates the norms of international maritime law. Such actions directly contradict the fundamental principles of freedom of navigation and are a blatant violation of the San Remo Manual.

- the message says.

Currently, the Naval Forces of Ukraine of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are in contact with the captain, and the maritime search and rescue service is ready to provide assistance if necessary. The crew was not injured. The vessel is heading to its destination port - Egypt.

The Navy emphasized that Russia, with its aggressive actions, deliberately challenges international law and navigation safety.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Turkey
Egypt
Ukraine