Storm carried a naval mine to the coast of Odesa region

A sea mine was washed ashore on the coast of Odesa region by a storm. This was reported by the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

An enemy mine, washed ashore on one of Odesa's beaches by waves, was discovered by a local resident who immediately informed the nearest border guard unit. - the report says.

In cooperation, border guards notified specialists from the special unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They arrived at the scene, identified the ammunition, ensured its safe transportation, and destroyed it by controlled detonation.

The Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reminded that in case of detection of suspicious objects, one should not approach them, touch them, and immediately report to the relevant services.

