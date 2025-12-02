$42.340.08
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 29594 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 37684 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 51299 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 43626 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 40978 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 33260 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 28237 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24674 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 62537 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 21207 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Storm carried a naval mine to the coast of Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

A naval mine was carried ashore by a storm on the coast of Odesa region, discovered by a local resident. The ordnance was identified and destroyed by Ukrainian Navy specialists through a controlled detonation.

Storm carried a naval mine to the coast of Odesa region

A sea mine was washed ashore on the coast of Odesa region by a storm. This was reported by the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

An enemy mine, washed ashore on one of Odesa's beaches by waves, was discovered by a local resident who immediately informed the nearest border guard unit.

- the report says.

In cooperation, border guards notified specialists from the special unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They arrived at the scene, identified the ammunition, ensured its safe transportation, and destroyed it by controlled detonation.

The Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reminded that in case of detection of suspicious objects, one should not approach them, touch them, and immediately report to the relevant services.

Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad region11.11.25, 06:09 • 13670 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Navy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine