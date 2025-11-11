Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad region

Kirovohrad region police explosives experts destroyed a combat element of an enemy cruise missile. This was reported by the regional National Police Department, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the dangerous object was discovered in one of the settlements of the region after a Russian air attack on Ukraine.

Specialists arrived at the scene and during the inspection found a combat element of a cluster warhead of a cruise missile that did not detonate. Explosives experts transported the dangerous object to the demolition site and destroyed it by controlled detonation. - the message says.

The police reminded citizens how to act in case of detection of suspicious objects or ammunition: do not approach, do not touch and do not move them; immediately report dangerous finds by calling 102 or 101.

Recall

In Zaporizhzhia, on Monday, November 10, an explosion occurred in a hospital, as a result of which a man was injured. The police were informed that an unidentified ammunition exploded in the ward of one of the city hospitals.

A combat grenade exploded in a residential building in Kryvyi Rih: one person died