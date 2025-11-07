A combat grenade exploded in a residential building in Kryvyi Rih: one person died

On the evening of November 6, a grenade exploded in an apartment building in the Metallurgical district of Kryvyi Rih, killing one person. The city police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. UNN writes this with reference to the Telegram channel of law enforcement officers of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Details

In Kryvyi Rih, on November 6, around 6:30 p.m., an explosion occurred in the Metallurgical district, killing a man. The explosion occurred in one of the apartments of an apartment building. Other apartments were not damaged. The police opened a criminal case, and the suicide version is being considered. The circumstances of the incident are being established within the framework of the open criminal proceedings.

Recall

On Friday, October 24, a grenade explosion occurred in the Zhytomyr region. In the city of Ovruch, during the arrest, a man detonated a grenade in a train car, according to previous information. Later, it became known that 4 people died and 12 were injured as a result of the explosion.

