There is an idea to scale the "Angels" unit to all Defense Forces - Reshetylova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Olha Reshetylova, the President's Commissioner, announced the idea of scaling the "Angels" unit to all Defense Forces. This unit specializes in secret evacuation operations from temporarily occupied territories.

There is an idea to scale the "Angels" unit to all Defense Forces - Reshetylova

Olha Reshetylova, the President's Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Military Personnel and Their Families, stated that there is an idea to scale up the "Angels" unit to all Defense Forces, similar to the one in the Naval Forces, which specializes in complex and secret evacuation operations from temporarily occupied territories. She announced this on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I have already discussed this with the President. There is an idea to scale up the 'Angels' unit to all Defense Forces. The political will is there, as I said, it has been discussed with the President, who supported this idea. Now we just need someone to take the lead to implement all of this, because it's a complex story. It is very important to properly build this unit within the system of the Defense Forces. To understand subordination, who is responsible, because in such operations, personal responsibility is very important, when a person controls every step," said Reshetylova.

Addition

The special unit of the Naval Forces "Angels" is a special reconnaissance unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specializing in complex and secret evacuation operations from temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

The special unit of the Naval Forces "Angels" successfully carried out an operation to evacuate four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in the temporarily occupied territory for over three years.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Armed Forces of Ukraine