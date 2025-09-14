$41.310.10
September 13, 02:03 PM • 27703 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
September 13, 10:21 AM • 60068 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 62937 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 53701 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 64916 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 37840 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 64748 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 62607 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38434 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37462 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communication hub in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported striking a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at the 184th Research and Experimental Base in Sevastopol. This hub provided control for Russian Black Sea Fleet units.

Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communication hub in Crimea

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy) reported the destruction of a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of September 11, the Navy struck a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of the 184th research experimental base in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This communication hub provided control over the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

- the message says.

Recall

In August, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the port of "Olya" in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation. The vessel "Port Olya 4", which was transporting components for "Shahed" drones and ammunition, was destroyed in the port.

Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means28.08.25, 18:40 • 81676 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea
Sevastopol