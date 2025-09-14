Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian Black Sea Fleet communication hub in Crimea

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy) reported the destruction of a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. This is reported by UNN.

It is noted that on the night of September 11, the Navy struck a communication hub of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the territory of the 184th research experimental base in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

This communication hub provided control over the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet - the message says.

In August, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the port of "Olya" in the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation. The vessel "Port Olya 4", which was transporting components for "Shahed" drones and ammunition, was destroyed in the port.

