Why Russians started using 'Kalibr' missiles less frequently against Ukraine: Navy's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk explained why Russians are using 'Kalibr' missiles less frequently for strikes against Ukraine. Most of these missiles do not reach their targets, and their effectiveness is questionable.

Why Russians started using 'Kalibr' missiles less frequently against Ukraine: Navy's answer

Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained on the telethon why Russians have started using "Kalibr" missiles less frequently against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, most of the "Kalibr" type missiles that Russia launches at Ukraine do not reach their targets.

Mostly eight out of ten, as a rule, such missiles do not reach their targets. And the effectiveness of using this weapon has been causing some doubts for quite a long time

- said Pletenchuk.

He clarified that the enemy uses "Kalibrs" sparingly, most often twice a month.

"Having eight carriers, using them once or twice a month - this may lead to the conclusion that they have some problems, given that the Russians, when they gather forces and means to launch another terrorist missile attack on Ukraine, try to use everything they have available," summarized the Navy spokesman.

Recall

Recently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how a mobile fire group with a MANPADS shot down a "Kalibr" missile in Khmelnytskyi region during a massive attack.

