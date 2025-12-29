Ukrainian Marines destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
04:39 AM • 1418 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
01:10 AM • 14214 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 21411 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 19360 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 18859 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 30948 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 41438 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 31639 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 43834 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 52277 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
7.6m/s
85%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump treats Ukrainian delegation to steaks and coconut shrimp - mediaDecember 28, 08:15 PM • 11589 views
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhotoDecember 28, 09:53 PM • 13790 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 12265 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideo11:41 PM • 10111 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 12313 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 31013 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 96568 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 147770 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 72930 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 103170 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Finland
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 21068 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 31806 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 96552 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 33333 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 32508 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Ukrainian Marines destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Ukrainian marines eliminated enemy armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction. Pilots of the 88th separate battalion of the 35th separate marine brigade detected and destroyed the targets.

Ukrainian Marines destroyed Russian armored vehicles in the Pokrovsk direction

Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy equipment in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Pilots of the 88th separate battalion of the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky discovered and destroyed Russian armored vehicles.

- the post says.

The Ukrainian Navy published a corresponding video.

Recall

On the night of December 29, residents of the city of Maykop, which is part of the Russian Federation and is the capital of the Republic of Adygea, heard explosions. A military airfield was attacked.

UNN also reported that units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, they used attack drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Ukrainian Navy
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine