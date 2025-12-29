Ukrainian marines destroyed enemy equipment in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Pilots of the 88th separate battalion of the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradsky discovered and destroyed Russian armored vehicles. - the post says.

The Ukrainian Navy published a corresponding video.

Recall

On the night of December 29, residents of the city of Maykop, which is part of the Russian Federation and is the capital of the Republic of Adygea, heard explosions. A military airfield was attacked.

UNN also reported that units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. For this, they used attack drones.