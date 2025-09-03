$41.360.01
02:02 PM
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Navy spokesman confirmed oil spill in the Black Sea waters controlled by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Naval Forces of Ukraine confirmed an oil spill in the Black Sea in Russia's area of responsibility. Russian sources report a leak of over 10 tons of oil products covering an area of 350 sq. km near Novorossiysk.

Navy spokesman confirmed oil spill in the Black Sea waters controlled by Russia

The Naval Forces confirmed the fact of an oil spill in the Black Sea in the area controlled by Russia. This was reported to UNN journalist by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

We can confirm that there is an oil spill in the area of responsibility of the so-called Russian Federation. That is, this is a navigational zone that is under their control in the eastern part of the Black Sea.

- said Pletenchuk.

Context

The Russian propaganda agency TASS stated that an oil spill occurred near Novorossiysk in Russia in the Black Sea. The area of the oil spill is about 350 sq. km. The minimum estimated volume of oil products exceeds 10 tons.

In Crimea, intense heat caused chemicals to evaporate06.08.25, 16:50 • 2460 views

On December 15, two tankers, "Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239", crashed in the Kerch Strait. After the disaster, fuel oil from the tankers was washed ashore in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Anna Murashko

