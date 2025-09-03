Navy spokesman confirmed oil spill in the Black Sea waters controlled by Russia

The Naval Forces confirmed the fact of an oil spill in the Black Sea in the area controlled by Russia. This was reported to UNN journalist by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

We can confirm that there is an oil spill in the area of responsibility of the so-called Russian Federation. That is, this is a navigational zone that is under their control in the eastern part of the Black Sea. - said Pletenchuk.

Context

The Russian propaganda agency TASS stated that an oil spill occurred near Novorossiysk in Russia in the Black Sea. The area of the oil spill is about 350 sq. km. The minimum estimated volume of oil products exceeds 10 tons.

On December 15, two tankers, "Volgoneft-212" and "Volgoneft-239", crashed in the Kerch Strait. After the disaster, fuel oil from the tankers was washed ashore in Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea.