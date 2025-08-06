In Crimea, intense heat caused chemicals to evaporate

$41.680.11
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 10111 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 13876 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12155 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 23643 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56781 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39668 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41074 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41438 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76143 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36147 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 51521 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70377 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67370 views
Master's admission: which specialty had the most failed exams and did not pass the thresholdAugust 6, 07:40 AM • 33577 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 33921 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 5726 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails 01:03 PM • 23690 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for women12:59 PM • 16333 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight it12:02 PM • 23912 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste12:01 PM • 24110 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 34169 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 67619 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 70618 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 95238 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 114699 views
In Crimea, intense heat caused chemicals to evaporate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

In occupied Crimea, chemicals are evaporating at the "Titan" plant due to the heat. The occupying "authorities" announced that measures were being taken, but did not specify the danger to workers.

In Crimea, intense heat caused chemicals to evaporate

In temporarily occupied Crimea, due to intense heat, chemicals evaporated at the "Titan" plant in Armiansk. This is reported by "Crimea. Realities", writes UNN.

Details

The head of the occupation "government" of Crimea, Yuriy Gotsanyuk, reported that due to the heat, the plant's acid accumulator became very hot. This caused intense evaporation of chemical substances.

The occupation official stated that the management of the "Titan" plant took measures to prevent negative environmental impact. However, he did not specify whether there was any danger to the plant's employees.

This is not the first similar incident: in August 2018, a large emission of an unknown substance was already recorded in Armiansk. At that time, children were massively evacuated from the city.

Addition

In occupied Crimea, dolphins are dying en masse due to oil product leaks, noise from military exercises, and illegal nets. The ecosystem of the Black Sea is under threat.

Also, the occupiers caused an ecological catastrophe in Donetsk region. Rivers are polluted with toxic substances, including high levels of nitrite nitrogen, phosphates, mercury, and oil products, making the water mortally dangerous.

Pavlo Zinchenko

