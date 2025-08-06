In temporarily occupied Crimea, due to intense heat, chemicals evaporated at the "Titan" plant in Armiansk. This is reported by "Crimea. Realities", writes UNN.

Details

The head of the occupation "government" of Crimea, Yuriy Gotsanyuk, reported that due to the heat, the plant's acid accumulator became very hot. This caused intense evaporation of chemical substances.

The occupation official stated that the management of the "Titan" plant took measures to prevent negative environmental impact. However, he did not specify whether there was any danger to the plant's employees.

This is not the first similar incident: in August 2018, a large emission of an unknown substance was already recorded in Armiansk. At that time, children were massively evacuated from the city.

Addition

In occupied Crimea, dolphins are dying en masse due to oil product leaks, noise from military exercises, and illegal nets. The ecosystem of the Black Sea is under threat.

Also, the occupiers caused an ecological catastrophe in Donetsk region. Rivers are polluted with toxic substances, including high levels of nitrite nitrogen, phosphates, mercury, and oil products, making the water mortally dangerous.