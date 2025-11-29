Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby drones

$42.190.00
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 1268 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
08:59 AM • 5536 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 10819 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 21880 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 33634 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 34328 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37669 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 52739 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29758 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

One person confirmed dead in Kyiv due to Russian attackNovember 29, 01:37 AM • 15161 views
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to 11: the State Emergency Service showed the consequencesPhotoNovember 29, 03:02 AM • 17956 views
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine due to MiG-31K take-offNovember 29, 05:03 AM • 7840 views
Western part of Kyiv left without electricity during combined attack - KlitschkoNovember 29, 05:30 AM • 14953 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist07:59 AM • 5990 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 52739 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 40488 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 48828 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 47080 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 52486 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 30597 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 48484 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 68267 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 100238 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 114882 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Economist
Financial Times

Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, in the Black Sea. This was a joint operation of the 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of the SBU with the Ukrainian Navy.

Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby drones

SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit two sanctioned oil tankers KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet", in the Black Sea. Sea Baby naval drones disabled the vessels, which could transport nearly $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions. This was a joint operation of the SBU's 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence with the Ukrainian Navy, sources told  UNN.

Details

The modernized Sea Baby naval drones successfully targeted the vessels. They can cover long distances and are equipped with enhanced warheads.

The video shows that after the hits, both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively put out of commission. This will deal a significant blow to the transportation of Russian oil.

During the attack, the sanctioned vessels were empty – they were heading to the port of Novorossiysk for loading.

"The SBU continues active measures to cut Russia's financial capabilities to wage war against Ukraine. Sea Baby naval drones disabled vessels that could transport nearly $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," a source in the SBU said.

Recall

Two tankers, Kairos and Virat, carrying Russian oil and under sanctions, exploded off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. The causes of the incidents are unknown, and a rescue operation is underway.

Turkey stated that one of the tankers carrying Russian oil in the Black Sea was hit a second time after explosions.29.11.25, 12:08 • 1350 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Sanctions
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Security Service of Ukraine
Turkey
Ukraine