Two tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" blown up: the operation was carried out by the Security Service with Sea Baby drones

SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit two sanctioned oil tankers KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet", in the Black Sea. Sea Baby naval drones disabled the vessels, which could transport nearly $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions. This was a joint operation of the SBU's 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence with the Ukrainian Navy, sources told UNN.

Details

The modernized Sea Baby naval drones successfully targeted the vessels. They can cover long distances and are equipped with enhanced warheads.

The video shows that after the hits, both tankers sustained critical damage and were effectively put out of commission. This will deal a significant blow to the transportation of Russian oil.

During the attack, the sanctioned vessels were empty – they were heading to the port of Novorossiysk for loading.

"The SBU continues active measures to cut Russia's financial capabilities to wage war against Ukraine. Sea Baby naval drones disabled vessels that could transport nearly $70 million worth of oil and helped the Kremlin circumvent international sanctions," a source in the SBU said.

Recall

Two tankers, Kairos and Virat, carrying Russian oil and under sanctions, exploded off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea. The causes of the incidents are unknown, and a rescue operation is underway.

Turkey stated that one of the tankers carrying Russian oil in the Black Sea was hit a second time after explosions.