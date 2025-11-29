$42.190.00
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
07:54 AM • 7792 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 20213 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 31982 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
November 28, 03:39 PM • 33193 views
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
November 28, 03:22 PM • 37045 views
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 51338 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:08 PM • 29617 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
November 28, 01:03 PM • 22337 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM • 47910 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
Turkey stated that one of the tankers carrying Russian oil in the Black Sea was hit a second time after explosions.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure reported a repeated hit on the vessel "Virat," which resulted in minor damage to its starboard side. The fire on the tanker "Kairos," which caught fire during a voyage between Egypt and Russia, was also extinguished, and the crew was evacuated.

Turkey stated that one of the tankers carrying Russian oil in the Black Sea was hit a second time after explosions.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey reported that the vessel "Virat", after explosions in the Black Sea the day before, was again damaged early in the morning, writes UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey issued a statement regarding the condition of the tanker "Kairos", which caught fire while en route from Egypt to Russia, and the vessel "Virat", which was damaged off the country's Black Sea coast.

"This morning, the vessel "Virat" was again damaged, resulting in minor damage to its starboard side. There is no fire on board, and the crew is in good condition. Rescue teams are maintaining a safe distance from the vessel for safety reasons. The vessel remains stable," the Turkish ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Turkish ministry stated that "25 crew members of the tanker Kairos, which caught fire as a result of an explosion during a voyage between Egypt and Russia, were safely evacuated by our teams from the General Directorate of Coastal Safety."

"After night intervention by a tugboat... and an emergency response vessel... the fire on the open deck has been completely extinguished, and extinguishing and cooling operations are ongoing in the enclosed spaces. Our environmental experts and divers are ready for investigation," the report said.

According to a local port agent, as reported by Bloomberg, the first tanker, "Kairos," was taking on water after the explosion. The Turkish General Directorate of Maritime Affairs confirmed the incident and reported that a second vessel, "Virat," was also damaged off the coast of Turkey and engulfed in smoke. The causes of the incident are unclear, and a rescue operation is currently underway.

These two vessels are two of hundreds assembled to ensure the transportation of Russian oil after the invasion of Ukraine. Kairos is under sanctions from the UK and the European Union, and Virat is under sanctions from the US and the EU.

Recall

Two ocean tankers, heavily sanctioned for carrying Russian oil, suffered almost simultaneous explosions off Turkey's Black Sea coast. 

Julia Shramko

