68th prisoner exchange: among those released are representatives of almost all defense forces - Coordination Headquarters

On August 24, Independence Day, a new combined exchange took place, during which Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians home. Among those released were journalists, a volunteer medic, and the former mayor of Kherson, who had been in Russian captivity for years.

This was already the 68th prisoner exchange. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine conducted another, already the 68th, exchange of detainees. The event became symbolic, as it took place precisely on Ukraine's Independence Day. By order of the President, with the mediation of international partners and thanks to agreements in Istanbul, both servicemen and civilian hostages returned home.

Among the released defenders are representatives of almost all components of the defense forces: airborne assault troops, Air Force, Navy, Territorial Defense, National Guard, and border guards.

All of them were privates and sergeants and spent more than three years in captivity. Ukrainian soldiers defended Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and key front lines – from Luhansk and Donetsk regions to Sumy, Kyiv regions, and Crimea.

The return of civilian hostages is of particular importance.

Among them are journalists Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush, illegally detained by Russians in 2022 and 2023. Also released was volunteer medic Serhiy Kovalyov from the "Hospitaliers" battalion, who saved lives at "Azovstal", and former Kherson mayor Volodymyr Mykolayenko, known for his refusal to cooperate with the occupiers.

The Coordination Headquarters thanked the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the release of civilians and emphasized that all returnees will receive medical examination, necessary treatment, state payments, and assistance in reintegration after being in Russian captivity.

We continue to work to bring back every Ukrainian who is still in captivity – emphasized the headquarters.

