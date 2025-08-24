$41.220.00
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 19089 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 18591 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 23819 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 61198 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 57309 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 31521 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55149 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34882 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 38864 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
68th prisoner exchange: among those released are representatives of almost all defense forces - Coordination Headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Ukraine conducted its 68th prisoner exchange on Independence Day. Military personnel and civilians returned, including journalists and the former mayor of Kherson.

68th prisoner exchange: among those released are representatives of almost all defense forces - Coordination Headquarters

On August 24, Independence Day, a new combined exchange took place, during which Ukraine returned military personnel and civilians home. Among those released were journalists, a volunteer medic, and the former mayor of Kherson, who had been in Russian captivity for years.

This was already the 68th prisoner exchange. This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, writes UNN.

Details

Ukraine conducted another, already the 68th, exchange of detainees. The event became symbolic, as it took place precisely on Ukraine's Independence Day. By order of the President, with the mediation of international partners and thanks to agreements in Istanbul, both servicemen and civilian hostages returned home.

Among the released defenders are representatives of almost all components of the defense forces: airborne assault troops, Air Force, Navy, Territorial Defense, National Guard, and border guards.

All of them were privates and sergeants and spent more than three years in captivity. Ukrainian soldiers defended Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and key front lines – from Luhansk and Donetsk regions to Sumy, Kyiv regions, and Crimea.

The return of civilian hostages is of particular importance.

Among them are journalists Dmytro Khyliuk and Mark Kaliush, illegally detained by Russians in 2022 and 2023. Also released was volunteer medic Serhiy Kovalyov from the "Hospitaliers" battalion, who saved lives at "Azovstal", and former Kherson mayor Volodymyr Mykolayenko, known for his refusal to cooperate with the occupiers.

The Coordination Headquarters thanked the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the release of civilians and emphasized that all returnees will receive medical examination, necessary treatment, state payments, and assistance in reintegration after being in Russian captivity.

We continue to work to bring back every Ukrainian who is still in captivity

– emphasized the headquarters.

Recall

Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange, returning home servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and civilians. Most of them had been in captivity since 2022, including journalist Dmytro Khyliuk.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Azovstal
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Istanbul
Crimea
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Mariupol