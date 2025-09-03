Oil spill in the Black Sea: State Environmental Inspectorate warned which regions are at risk

A spill of at least 10 tons of oil products was recorded near the port of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, which entered the Black Sea. The pollution could spread to the Ukrainian coast, including Odesa and Kherson regions, the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

It became known from the media that on August 29, 2025, during cargo operations with a tanker in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, an oil spill was recorded, with at least 10 tons of oil products entering the Black Sea as a result of the spill. The total area of the slick is about 350 km2 and is moving towards occupied Crimea. The pollution of the Black Sea waters could spread to the Ukrainian coast, including Odesa and Kherson regions. - reported the State Environmental Inspectorate.

On behalf of the Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Zubovych, the State Environmental Inspectorate is also taking measures to ensure preventive response actions aimed at preventing possible pollution of the marine environment and water protection zone and the death of aquatic bioresources.

Observations are also being carried out in the zone of potential pollution of the marine environment and water protection zone within the controlled territories.

In addition, measures are currently being planned to localize and eliminate possible fuel oil pollution of the waters and coast of the Black Sea in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Addition

The Naval Forces of Ukraine confirmed the oil spill in the Black Sea in the area of responsibility of the Russian Federation. Russian sources report a spill of over 10 tons of oil products over an area of 350 sq. km near Novorossiysk.