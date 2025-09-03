Oil spill in the Black Sea: State Environmental Inspectorate warned which regions are at risk

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
02:02 PM • 2064 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 3522 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 9504 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 22101 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 17152 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 20892 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 20526 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 22485 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37757 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 35051 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 247362 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 247038 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 238427 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 235195 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 229128 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 818 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 22103 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 23655 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 37758 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 35052 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 3988 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 24558 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 37961 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 40447 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 54443 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Mi-8
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
BM-30 Smerch

Oil spill in the Black Sea: State Environmental Inspectorate warned which regions are at risk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

A spill of 10 tons of oil products into the Black Sea was recorded near Novorossiysk. The pollution could spread to Odesa and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

Oil spill in the Black Sea: State Environmental Inspectorate warned which regions are at risk

A spill of at least 10 tons of oil products was recorded near the port of the Russian city of Novorossiysk, which entered the Black Sea. The pollution could spread to the Ukrainian coast, including Odesa and Kherson regions, the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine reported, writes UNN.

It became known from the media that on August 29, 2025, during cargo operations with a tanker in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, an oil spill was recorded, with at least 10 tons of oil products entering the Black Sea as a result of the spill. The total area of the slick is about 350 km2 and is moving towards occupied Crimea. The pollution of the Black Sea waters could spread to the Ukrainian coast, including Odesa and Kherson regions.

- reported the State Environmental Inspectorate.

On behalf of the Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Ihor Zubovych, the State Environmental Inspectorate is also taking measures to ensure preventive response actions aimed at preventing possible pollution of the marine environment and water protection zone and the death of aquatic bioresources.

Observations are also being carried out in the zone of potential pollution of the marine environment and water protection zone within the controlled territories.

In addition, measures are currently being planned to localize and eliminate possible fuel oil pollution of the waters and coast of the Black Sea in the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Addition

The Naval Forces of Ukraine confirmed the oil spill in the Black Sea in the area of responsibility of the Russian Federation. Russian sources report a spill of over 10 tons of oil products over an area of 350 sq. km near Novorossiysk.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Mykolaiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Ukrainian Navy
Kherson Oblast
Black Sea
Crimea
Ukraine