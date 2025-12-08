$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 1658 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 3054 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
09:30 AM • 3822 views
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 14210 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
06:59 AM • 10807 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 22847 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 35467 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 32055 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 35906 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 57777 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.2m/s
82%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kramatorsk left without electricity after three strikes by Russian troopsDecember 8, 01:04 AM • 10912 views
Enemy UAV exploded near a high-rise building in Chernihiv, there are woundedPhotoDecember 8, 01:35 AM • 8070 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"December 8, 02:06 AM • 18384 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in warDecember 8, 04:16 AM • 18191 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP08:22 AM • 4892 views
Publications
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 14210 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 62669 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 72062 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 83453 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 104864 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 14207 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 48085 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 58517 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 59456 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 73548 views
Actual
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Facebook
Film

Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating criminal proceedings against a group of aviation companies associated with businessman Roman Mileshko, opened by the National Police in 2022. Investigators have repeatedly checked the facts indicated in the case file and found no confirmation, which indicates the custom nature of the persecution and attempts to pressure the business by competitors.

Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating a criminal case, opened by the National Police back in 2022, concerning a group of aviation companies associated with businessman Roman Mileshko. Formally, it is about alleged complicity with the aggressor state and misappropriation of property. However, after more than three years of investigation, no one has been notified of suspicion, and checks by other law enforcement agencies have not found any elements of a crime. All signs indicate that this case is a custom-made tool for pressuring a strategic business in favor of a competitor – the owner of PJSC "Ukrainian Helicopters" Volodymyr Tkachenko, writes UNN.

How the case emerged and why it was handed over to the SSU

Criminal proceedings No. 12022000000001276 against the businessman and his companies were registered on November 25, 2022, by the Main Investigation Department of the National Police based on a statement from the head of the NGO "Council of ATO Veterans" Pavlo Moshkovskyi. This public organization is associated with the company "Ukrainian Helicopters," which is a direct competitor to Mileshko's companies in the aviation market.

In his statement to the police, Moshkovskyi described a theory of a "Russian conspiracy," according to which Roman Mileshko's father – a Russian citizen and aviation specialist Viktor Mileshko – at an unknown time, but definitely in 2022, allegedly developed a plan to weaken Ukraine's economic security by seizing key enterprises in the aviation industry, and his son in Kyiv involved his Ukrainian companies and managers in implementing this plan.

Thanks to extensive connections in law enforcement agencies, the ultimate beneficiary of the company "Ukrainian Helicopters" Volodymyr Tkachenko apparently managed to persuade investigators to open criminal proceedings based on such a statement. Volodymyr Tkachenko's staff are former high-ranking officials, and through their former colleagues, they are likely trying to force certain law enforcement officers to carry out criminal orders to destroy Roman Mileshko's business. Interestingly, most prosecutors and investigators approached by Tkachenko's "representatives" refused to cooperate with them due to the clear custom-made nature of the persecution, which is already known to everyone in Ukraine at various levels.

The case was built precisely on the indicated plot of the so-called "conspiracy." In particular, it was stated that allegedly through Mileshko's Ukrainian companies ("NZOperations," "Konstanta," Xena, "MS Avia-Grade," etc.) and intermediary enterprises in the UAE, a scheme was organized to finance the aggressor country and block the work of Ukrainian competitors. At the same time, the police checked for several years whether Roman Mileshko actually coordinated his actions with his father in 2022-2023.

However, the entire structure on which the case is built collapses when checking basic facts. For example, as Roman Mileshko told UNN in a comment, his father died in 2022.

For a long time, starting in 2014, my father had significant health problems and physically could not do anything of what he is accused of in this case. In 2022, my father passed away. Therefore, all accusations are simply absurd

- the businessman noted.

Despite this, the Main Investigation Department of the National Police investigated the case under Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity with the aggressor state) until 2025, although the Criminal Procedure Code clearly assigns such crimes to the jurisdiction of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to UNN sources familiar with the investigation, Roman Mileshko was questioned in this case as a witness; the interrogation lasted more than six hours. Apparently, after he informed the investigators under protocol that his father had passed away in 2022, law enforcement officers realized that this case had no future. However, probably to save face, they decided to "dump" it on the SSU. It seems that during all this time, the police did not obtain any evidence or even a hint of evidence of criminal offense.

The investigation also mentions several companies from the UAE and claims that they are allegedly controlled by Russian residents and that Mileshko's companies cooperate with them. However, according to Vadym Vdovenko, the general director of "Konstanta" company, this information is also untrue.

We have all the documents confirming that there have never been any residents of the Russian Federation. Every company with which Roman Mileshko cooperates has been checked by banks in the EU, UAE, and Ukraine. The group of companies is directly contracted with the UN, WFP, and governments of many EU countries. The compliance of these international and national structures is one of the highest in the world, and talking about financing the aggressor state is, to put it mildly, absurd.

- he said in a comment to UNN.

Searches, account freezes, and equipment seizures to halt enterprises

On March 28, 2023, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv authorized large-scale searches in the offices of PJSC "Aviakompaniya Konstanta," LLC "NZOperations," LLC "MS Avia-Grade" (to which Mileshko has long been associated), LLC Xena, as well as at Roman Mileshko and the companies' top managers. During the investigative actions, documents, flash drives, servers, and equipment were seized.

The next day, March 29, 2023, the court granted permission for temporary access to banking documents, and on May 22, 2023, an order was issued to seize funds in the accounts of "Konstanta," "NZOperations," and Xena. This effectively paralyzed the normal economic activity of the companies, which fulfill contracts, including for the Ukrainian military and international humanitarian missions. The work of certain international contracts was disrupted, and thus the inflow of investments into Ukraine.

As representatives of Mileshko's group of companies note, investigators decided to seize the accounts despite the fact that there had never been any remarks from the financial monitoring of state banks regarding the funds in their accounts. But one thing is clear: through the NGO "Council of ATO Veterans" controlled by Tkachenko, an order was being worked out to pressure Mileshko's business.

According to UNN sources, investigators in 2024 also questioned the chief accountant of the group of companies as a witness, and since then no investigative actions have been conducted. However, despite the lack of movement in the case, the equipment and documentation seized during the searches have not yet been returned to the owners, and the motions of investigators and prosecutors are being considered by the courts in camera. This makes it impossible to effectively appeal the actions of law enforcement officers and, according to representatives of the group of companies, looks like an attempt to conceal the illegality of the pre-trial investigation.

Other cases based on the same statements were closed without finding violations

It is also interesting that this is not the only case that the owner of "Ukrainian Helicopters" is trying to lobby in law enforcement agencies. In 2023, the SSU already investigated criminal proceedings No. 22023000000000628 against Mileshko and his group of companies on similar charges. At that time, the statement was also filed by the aforementioned NGO "Council of ATO Veterans," associated with Volodymyr Tkachenko.

However, during a thorough check, investigators found no violations and did not notify anyone of suspicion.

A similar scenario occurred in 2023 at the State Bureau of Investigation. Case No. 62023000000000305 was opened on similar charges, but as a result of the investigation, the investigators did not find any elements of a crime.

Apparently, in this way, the owner of "Ukrainian Helicopters" is trying to remove his main competitor from the market. He even tried to initiate the inclusion of Roman Mileshko and his group of companies in the sanctions lists, but as a result of checks by the SSU and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the reliability of the businessman and all companies of which he is the ultimate beneficiary was confirmed.

In fact, the same plot – about "Russian money," "undermining defense capabilities," and "seizing strategic enterprises, including the state enterprise "Antonov" and the company "Ukrainian Helicopters" – was checked several times by various law enforcement agencies and each time it fell apart.

Moreover, the "network of assistance to Russia" described in the investigation's plot radically contradicts the actual activities of the companies belonging to Roman Mileshko's group. After all, PJSC "Aviakompaniya Konstanta" and LLC "NZOperations" are contractors for key military departments of Ukraine, performing tasks in the field of aviation and logistics, including in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies. For example, in March-April 2022, pilots of "NZOperations" together with the National Guard under the leadership of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense carried out evacuation flights from "Azovstal" in Mariupol. At that time, some of the crews from these special missions, unfortunately, did not return.

The previous general director of "Konstanta," Mykhailo Pinkevych, from the first days of the invasion, headed the "Carpathian Sich" battalion and was involved in the defense of various sections of the state border. And the former first deputy general director has been serving in the Naval Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

The most alarming thing in this story is that, after more than three years of investigation, the investigation has not provided the court with any facts or documents that would confirm even a hypothetical involvement of the companies in financing the aggressor country or misappropriation of property. The absence of elements of a crime has been confirmed by almost all law enforcement agencies.

Aviation companies of Mileshko's group are among those strategically important for Ukraine's economy and its defense capabilities, providing humanitarian and military transportation, and are part of the aviation fleet that works in the interests of the UN and Ukraine's allies. The actual blocking of their activities by custom-made cases, built on competitors' fantasies about "Russian conspiracies" involving already deceased people, plays into the hands not of Ukraine, but precisely of the aggressor state.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Technology
Search
Bank card
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Pinkevych
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Security Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Mariupol
Kyiv