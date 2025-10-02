AFU destroyed enemy fortifications and strongholds on the left bank of the Dnipro: footage

The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed fortifications and enemy strongholds on the left bank of the Dnieper. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Joint work of UAV crews of the 39th separate coastal defense brigade and the 34th UAV center "Venom". Together to Victory! - the message says.

Recall

The commander of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, announced the reorganization of this branch of the military to enhance deep strikes and impact on critical enemy infrastructure.

In particular, recruitment into units will be exclusively on a voluntary basis; priority will be given to people who have chosen service independently, including from the AWOL and "Army+" programs. Transfers between units will be carried out only with the consent of both parties.