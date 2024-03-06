Maidan cases: ex-commander of the Crimean Berkut sentenced in absentia to 15 years

The former deputy commander of the Crimean Berkut unit was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the former deputy head of Berkut PMON of the ARC of Crimea was found guilty in court of treason, abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer and illegal obstruction of meetings and rallies (part 1 of Article 111, part 2 of Article 365, Article 340 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Since the defendant is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the trial was conducted under a special procedure in absentia.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in government and law enforcement agencies for 3 years. The convict was also deprived of his special rank of police lieutenant colonel.

Prosecutors proved that the convict, exceeding his official authority, participated in the suppression of protests on December 10-11, 2013, using violence. As a result of such actions, 20 victims were tortured and suffered bodily injuries - the statement said.

It is also noted that since March 2014, the former law enforcement officer, while on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, assisted representatives of the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

Maidan cases: ex-Berkut member convicted of beating activists detained in Kharkiv region