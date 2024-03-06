Maidan cases: ex-commander of the Crimean Berkut sentenced in absentia to 15 years

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15849 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 50107 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39940 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 205108 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185776 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175010 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220502 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249112 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154916 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371589 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12538 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 50204 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205203 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167246 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185839 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10436 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19577 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20215 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33612 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41459 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Maidan cases: ex-commander of the Crimean Berkut sentenced in absentia to 15 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23564 views

The former deputy commander of the Crimean Berkut unit, who is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for treason, abuse of power and illegal suppression of protests in 2013.

Maidan cases: ex-commander of the Crimean Berkut sentenced in absentia to 15 years

The former deputy commander of the Crimean Berkut unit was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that the former deputy head of Berkut PMON of the ARC of Crimea was found guilty in court of treason, abuse of power and official authority by a law enforcement officer and illegal obstruction of meetings and rallies (part 1 of Article 111, part 2 of Article 365, Article 340 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Since the defendant is hiding in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the trial was conducted under a special procedure in absentia.

The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with disqualification to hold positions in government and law enforcement agencies for 3 years. The convict was also deprived of his special rank of police lieutenant colonel.

Prosecutors proved that the convict, exceeding his official authority, participated in the suppression of protests on December 10-11, 2013, using violence. As a result of such actions, 20 victims were tortured and suffered bodily injuries

- the statement said.

It is also noted that since March 2014, the former law enforcement officer, while on the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, assisted representatives of the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

Maidan cases: ex-Berkut member convicted of beating activists detained in Kharkiv region14.02.24, 16:06 • 21619 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Crimea
Ukraine
