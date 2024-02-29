UN publishes report on Russian crimes in Crimea: Lubinets believes that the report does not cover some human rights violations

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has published a report highlighting major violations of international humanitarian law by Russia in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights believes that the report does not cover all human rights violations on the peninsula, UNN reports .

Details

According to Lubinets, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has published a report "Ten Years of Russian Occupation: Human Rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol (Ukraine)", which outlines the main violations of international humanitarian law by Russia in the occupied Crimea.

Many of them are in the focus of the Ombudsman's Office's work in terms of human rights violations. They confirm the information we receive. The report highlights the forced passportization and mobilization of Crimean residents by Russia, enforced disappearances and the use of repression tactics against those who disagree with the occupation, suppression of free expression, and violations of the right to religion. The report also draws attention to the displacement of people from Crimea, demographic changes in the population of the temporarily occupied peninsula - Lubinets said.

The report also indicates that more than 50,000 IDPs from Crimea have been registered in different parts of Ukraine, while between 2014 and 2017, more than 100,000 Russians, including pensioners, civil servants, and military personnel with their families, officially moved to Crimea.

It also documented numerous cases of torture or ill-treatment of illegally detained people. This shows that there are specific important numbers in the report - Ombudsman adds.

However, Lubinets noted that in his opinion, the report does not cover some violations in Crimea. In particular, violations of children's rights in Crimea by Russia since 2014: illegal transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children; adoption and guardianship of orphans and children deprived of parental care who are citizens of Ukraine.

In particular, in 2014, the Russian Federation introduced the "Train of Hope" program on the Crimean peninsula for the illegal transfer of the above-mentioned category of children. He also points out that it was necessary to highlight recommendations to the actors of international relations, the aggressor country, the relevant state authorities of Ukraine, the relevant UN bodies and structures on actions to address human rights problems in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and to prevent human rights violations and reduce risks, which are provided for by the mandate of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Recall

