Training for candidates for public office in future de-occupied territories to begin in April - Tasheva

Kyiv • UNN

 26603 views

In April, Ukraine launches a training program for candidates running for public office in the territories liberated from Russian occupation.

Training for candidates for public office in future de-occupied territories to begin in April - Tasheva

Ukraine is launching a project to train managers for the de-occupied territories. Training for candidates for public office in the future de-occupied territories is to begin in April.

This was stated during a briefing by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, reports UNN.

Details

On behalf of the President of Ukraine, in 2022 we started working on reintegration policies. We focused on the restoration of Ukrainian authorities. That is, public administration bodies in the de-occupied territories. Issues related to the personnel reserve, i.e. the formation of teams for the de-occupied territories, including Crimea

- Tasheva said. 

Tasheva noted that in May 2023, together with the government, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, and the National Civil Service Agency, a pilot project was launched to create a personnel reserve for the de-occupied territories.

Anyone can apply to this personnel reserve. Anyone can submit their application, say that after the liberation of the territory, whether it is Crimea, Kherson or Zaporizhzhia regions, I want to work in these territories, give part of my life and time, both public officials and those who have not had anything to do with the civil service, state bodies. In April, training for candidates for public office in the future de-occupied territories will begin.

 - added the President's representative. 

She said that people who have previously worked as human rights defenders, journalists, businessmen, or veterans are currently joining the project. Iryna Tykhomyrova, President of MIM Business School, added that the project is primarily looking for those who are ready to invest their efforts and knowledge for the integration of the de-occupied territories.

Recall

In 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers started recruiting a personnel reserve to work in the de-occupied territories. The National Agency for Civil Service has started accepting applications from all interested parties. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Crimea
Ukraine
Kherson
