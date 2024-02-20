Today is the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea: how did Russian aggression against Ukraine begin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101798 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111902 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154520 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158112 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254583 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174995 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166080 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148439 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113106 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 29007 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 33862 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 39950 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 37395 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 24818 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254583 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228204 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214024 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239653 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226243 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101798 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 72479 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 78940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113724 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114587 views
Today is the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea: how did Russian aggression against Ukraine begin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30147 views

Exactly ten years ago, on February 20, 2014, Russia launched an undeclared war against Ukraine, and chose Crimea as its first target. It was on this day that the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were transferred to an enhanced mode of service.

Exactly ten years ago, on February 20, 2014, Russia launched an undeclared war against Ukraine, and chose Crimea as its first target, UNN writes.

It was on this day that the units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea were transferred to an enhanced mode of service. In fact, this was the beginning of the occupation of Crimea, which was recorded by the decision of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.  

On February 24, Russian special forces without insignia began to be deployed to Crimea. Three days later, they blocked the buildings of the Verkhovna Rada and the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. The next day, the Verkhovna Rada of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea partly at gunpoint and partly on its own initiative decides on the status of the peninsula.

Pro-Russian politician sergei aksyonov is elected head of the Crimean government.

On the same day, the gradual blocking and disarmament of Ukrainian military units in Crimea, which had not received orders from Kyiv to resist the Russian occupiers, began.

On February 27, Ihor Tenyukh becomes acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine. On March 1, Tenyukh appoints Rear Admiral denys berezovsky as Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, who openly defects to the enemy the next day, ordering no resistance to the Russian occupiers and "swearing an oath to the people of Crimea.

Almost all the ships of the Ukrainian Navy were captured by the Russians.

The West condemned Russia's actions, but did not force putin to stop the aggression.

On March 16, a pseudo-referendum on the status of Crimea was held, which was not recognized by the entire civilized world. The next day, the illegitimate "parliament" of Crimea proclaimed the "independence" of the peninsula, and the very next day, Crimea "joined" the Russian Federation.

Despite the ten years of temporary occupation, putin is well aware that Crimea is Ukraine, and therefore repressions against the citizens of our country continue on the peninsula.

According to the representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 180 Ukrainian citizens are currently detained on the peninsula. Out of the total number of political prisoners, 24 are arrested, 138 are imprisoned, and 18 are without status. 117 of them are Crimean Tatars.

Crimea is Ukraine: guerrillas "blockade" streets of Crimean cities with Ukrainian symbols12.02.24, 15:05 • 21732 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar
ukrainian-navyUkrainian Navy
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

