Crimea is Ukraine: guerrillas "blockade" streets of Crimean cities with Ukrainian symbols

The Crimean underground has spread Ukrainian symbols on the streets of the temporarily occupied cities. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" resistance movement raided the streets of Crimean cities, distributing Ukrainian symbols.

Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, Yevpatoria are Ukraine! Crimean residents did not submit to the occupiers. Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement continue to resist the enemy and fight for their right to live without occupation, - say activists of the social movement.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at the Russian airfield in Yeysk, which is used to launch strikes against Ukraine, identifying aircraft numbers and locations of missile depots. Members of the movement also distributed leaflets in the city with a message for pilots flying on these vessels.