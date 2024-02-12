Crimea is Ukraine: guerrillas "blockade" streets of Crimean cities with Ukrainian symbols
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian partisans distribute symbols in the occupied Crimean cities to resist Russian control and show that Crimea belongs to Ukraine.
The Crimean underground has spread Ukrainian symbols on the streets of the temporarily occupied cities. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .
Details
Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" resistance movement raided the streets of Crimean cities, distributing Ukrainian symbols.
Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, Yevpatoria are Ukraine! Crimean residents did not submit to the occupiers. Activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement continue to resist the enemy and fight for their right to live without occupation,
Recall
Ukrainian guerrillas conducted reconnaissance at the Russian airfield in Yeysk, which is used to launch strikes against Ukraine, identifying aircraft numbers and locations of missile depots. Members of the movement also distributed leaflets in the city with a message for pilots flying on these vessels.