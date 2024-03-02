$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 13364 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 39590 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 34770 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 193547 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 177466 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172237 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218681 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248667 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154481 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371494 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 3252 views

Government confirms draft law on restoration of state power in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101849 views

The Ukrainian government has approved a bill to restore state power in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Government confirms draft law on restoration of state power in occupied Crimea

The government has approved a bill to restore state power in Crimea. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a draft law amending the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law".

The initiative is aimed at creating legal conditions for the resumption of the work of state and local governments in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

If the parliament adopts this act, it will create an opportunity to form the Military Administration of the ARC and military administrations of settlements during martial law, as well as determine the procedure for appointing officials.

Add

The draft law provides for the establishment of the date of termination of the powers of local governments, their representatives and civil servants who did not leave Crimea after February 27, 2014.

10.10.23, 22:51 • 434018 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
Verkhovna Rada
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Crimea
Ukraine
