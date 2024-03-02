Government confirms draft law on restoration of state power in occupied Crimea

The government has approved a bill to restore state power in Crimea. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a draft law amending the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law".

The initiative is aimed at creating legal conditions for the resumption of the work of state and local governments in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

If the parliament adopts this act, it will create an opportunity to form the Military Administration of the ARC and military administrations of settlements during martial law, as well as determine the procedure for appointing officials.

The draft law provides for the establishment of the date of termination of the powers of local governments, their representatives and civil servants who did not leave Crimea after February 27, 2014.