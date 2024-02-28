$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40672 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94300 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331883 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203651 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238699 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253331 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159440 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372532 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84913 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 231772 views

UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27803 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34642 views

Russian presidential "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories may become a prerequisite for the linguistic murder of the Ukrainian language - Mahera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27150 views

The deputy head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine has warned that the so-called "elections" of the Russian president in the occupied Ukrainian territories could lead to linguistic genocide of the Ukrainian language.

Russian presidential "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories may become a prerequisite for the linguistic murder of the Ukrainian language - Mahera

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Andriy Mahera, during discussions about the Russian presidential election, noted possible attempts to oust the Ukrainian language and culture from the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

The presidential election in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories is fraught with violations. Systematic and widespread violations during elections, depending on their severity, may reach the threshold of an international crime.

Elections may be preceded by language murder in the occupied territories. The speakers of the roundtable noted the possibility of denazification.

"Among the occupied territories of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, they have very interestingly included in their constitution ... different regions under different statuses. They have included mostly Russian-speaking regions, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the status of republics... They have included mostly Ukrainian-speaking regions in the status of oblasts," said Andriy Mahera, deputy head of the Central Election Commission. 

The possible purpose of the division of territories is  to provide a state language. The result will be the Russification and destruction of the Ukrainian language in the occupied territories. An example is the territories of Kuban, where more than 50% of the population used to recognize the Ukrainian language, but now less than one percent.

In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS28.02.24, 05:16 • 30848 views

Alexander Hetman

Alexander Hetman

WarPolitics
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
