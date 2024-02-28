Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Andriy Mahera, during discussions about the Russian presidential election, noted possible attempts to oust the Ukrainian language and culture from the temporarily occupied territories, UNN reports.

Details

The presidential election in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories is fraught with violations. Systematic and widespread violations during elections, depending on their severity, may reach the threshold of an international crime.

Elections may be preceded by language murder in the occupied territories. The speakers of the roundtable noted the possibility of denazification.

"Among the occupied territories of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, they have very interestingly included in their constitution ... different regions under different statuses. They have included mostly Russian-speaking regions, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the status of republics... They have included mostly Ukrainian-speaking regions in the status of oblasts," said Andriy Mahera, deputy head of the Central Election Commission.

The possible purpose of the division of territories is to provide a state language. The result will be the Russification and destruction of the Ukrainian language in the occupied territories. An example is the territories of Kuban, where more than 50% of the population used to recognize the Ukrainian language, but now less than one percent.

