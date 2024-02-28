$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 35057 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 132496 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81318 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 300299 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 251344 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197033 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 234428 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252285 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158394 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372294 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 30848 views

The Russian occupiers in the occupied territories have distributed a plan to ensure a high turnout for fake elections to legitimize the occupation among such structures as educational institutions.

In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS

The Russian invaders in the occupied territories have dismantled the plan to turn out employees of fake educational institutions and other structures at "polling stations". This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

The report indicates that a propaganda show called "Russian presidential elections" is being launched in the temporarily occupied territories, with the aim of creating collective responsibility for the Kremlin's crimes.

That is, to demonstrate Russian support for the policies of their dictator Putin, as well as to "legalize" the occupation of the TOT by drawing a turnout. To do this, all collaborators were tasked with ensuring the rate of turnout at a particular polling station from each enterprise or institution

the statement said.

At the same time, the leaders were warned that video surveillance with a face recognition system at the polling stations would reveal whether the plan had been implemented, and threatened with consequences if it was not.

The Center for National Resistance tells how the FSB uses Ukrainians in its operations28.02.24, 00:17 • 30655 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
