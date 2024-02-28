The Center for National Resistance tells how the FSB uses Ukrainians in its operations

Russian security forces often use Ukrainians who find themselves on their territory. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

Traveling to Russia is not a guarantee of safety for a Ukrainian, as it automatically makes him or her a prisoner of the Kremlin. The enemy uses Ukrainians to create tension among Russians. Thus, in Russia, Ukrainians can easily become "saboteurs" and "terrorists" to fulfill the Federal Security Service's plan to detain , the message says.

It is noted that the main task of the Kremlin in this war is to destroy Ukrainians either physically or through assimilation. In this paradigm, none of the Ukrainians has a guarantee for the future, because the Kremlin does not care about the political preferences of our compatriots and their choice of side.

We urge you to leave the TOT and the Russian Federation if possible and not to become hostages of the enemy emphasizes the National Resistance Center.

