The Center for National Resistance tells how the FSB uses Ukrainians in its operations

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42891 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168586 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99415 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344422 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280894 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206504 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240565 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253778 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159921 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 93621 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 168600 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 344428 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235903 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280902 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 954 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29536 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45887 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36053 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103027 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Center for National Resistance tells how the FSB uses Ukrainians in its operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30655 views

The National Resistance Headquarters warned Ukrainians against traveling to Russia, as the FSB could use them in operations and label them "saboteurs" or "terrorists" to escalate tensions.

The Center for National Resistance tells how the FSB uses Ukrainians in its operations

Russian security forces often use Ukrainians who find themselves on their territory. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

Traveling to Russia is not a guarantee of safety for a Ukrainian, as it automatically makes him or her a prisoner of the Kremlin. The enemy uses Ukrainians to create tension among Russians. Thus, in Russia, Ukrainians can easily become "saboteurs" and "terrorists" to fulfill the Federal Security Service's plan to detain

 , the message says.

It is noted that the main task of the Kremlin in this war is to destroy Ukrainians either physically or through assimilation. In this paradigm, none of the Ukrainians has a guarantee for the future, because the Kremlin does not care about the political preferences of our compatriots and their choice of side.

We urge you to leave the TOT and the Russian Federation if possible and not to become hostages of the enemy

emphasizes the National Resistance Center.

Heads of "administrative institutions" in the occupied regions ordered to ensure turnout for putin's "elections" - Resistance27.02.24, 18:06 • 29492 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Transnistria
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87