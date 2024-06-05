The so-called "deputy minister" from the occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41902 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100890 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144140 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148733 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244184 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172902 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164426 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222336 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77394 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110435 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 36763 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 50160 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 86539 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 244184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222336 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234587 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221563 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 41902 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25679 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110435 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112565 views
The so-called "deputy minister" from the occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16143 views

A Ukrainian citizen who worked in the state tax service of Ukraine in Crimea until 2014 is suspected of high treason and collaboration after defecting to the russian occupation authorities and taking up the position of "deputy minister" in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

​​The so-called "Deputy Minister of economic development" of the temporarily occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration. This was reported by the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, suspicion was reported to the occupation Deputy Minister of economic development of Crimea. His actions are qualified as high treason and collaboration (Part 1 of Article 111, part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

It is established that since 2005, a citizen of Ukraine has served in various positions in the state tax service of Ukraine in Crimea. In particular, before the occupation of the peninsula, he worked as the Chief State Auditor-Inspector of the Department of control and verification work of income and duties of individuals of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of revenue in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

However, in 2014, he changed the oath of a civil servant and went over to the enemy's side, starting to build a career in the "Department of the federal tax service" of Crimea.

In addition, in January 2024, the "taxman" agreed to the enemy's proposal and took the position of "Deputy Minister of economic development" of Crimea, where he still works today. By his actions, the "official" contributes to the implementation of the policy of the occupation authorities and ensures their activities in the temporarily occupied territory of the peninsula

- the message says.

Recall

russian blogger boris rozhin, known under the pseudonym "Colonelcassad", was accused by the Security Service of Ukraine of numerous crimes, including encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, aiding russian aggression, cooperation with the enemy and propaganda of war, for his pro-russian position and support for the russian invasion of Ukraine.

Tabachnyk claims to be a deputy in the occupied Crimea27.05.24, 16:22 • 15880 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Crimes and emergencies
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising