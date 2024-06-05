The so-called "deputy minister" from the occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration

​​The so-called "Deputy Minister of economic development" of the temporarily occupied Crimea is suspected of high treason and collaboration. This was reported by the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, reports UNN.

It is reported that under the procedural leadership of the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, suspicion was reported to the occupation Deputy Minister of economic development of Crimea. His actions are qualified as high treason and collaboration (Part 1 of Article 111, part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

It is established that since 2005, a citizen of Ukraine has served in various positions in the state tax service of Ukraine in Crimea. In particular, before the occupation of the peninsula, he worked as the Chief State Auditor-Inspector of the Department of control and verification work of income and duties of individuals of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of revenue in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

However, in 2014, he changed the oath of a civil servant and went over to the enemy's side, starting to build a career in the "Department of the federal tax service" of Crimea.

In addition, in January 2024, the "taxman" agreed to the enemy's proposal and took the position of "Deputy Minister of economic development" of Crimea, where he still works today. By his actions, the "official" contributes to the implementation of the policy of the occupation authorities and ensures their activities in the temporarily occupied territory of the peninsula - the message says.

