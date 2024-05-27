Former Minister of Education of Ukraine Dmytro Tabachnyk, who was convicted in absentia in Ukraine, has a chance to become a deputy of the occupation state council of Crimea. The preliminary voting for the selection of candidates for the regional elections scheduled for September ended on May 26 at 20:00, UNN reports with reference to TASS.

Details

Dmytro Tabachnyk, a 61-year-old non-partisan who lives in occupied Simferopol and heads the supervisory board of Krym-Farming LLC, is ranked 40th among the candidates, with 6,730 votes.

In November 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal case against the tobacconist for high treason, his property was seized, and in February 2023, Volodymyr Zelenskyy deprived him and several others of Ukrainian citizenship.

Among the candidates for the mandate of a deputy of the occupation parliament are 14 members of the "svo", current "deputies" of the occupation state council and Serhiy Tsekov, a senator from the occupied Crimea.

Recall

The High Anti-Corruption Court has confiscated the property of former Education Minister Dmytro Tabachnyk, including an apartment, land, a house and cash, for his active support of the Russian occupation administration and propaganda rhetoric.

In addition, former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk was sentenced to 15 years in prison in absentia.