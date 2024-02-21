ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

russians plan to introduce military training system for children in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

russians plan to introduce military training system for children in occupied Crimea - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28435 views

russians are planning to introduce a nationwide system of military training for children in the occupied Ukrainian territories and are considering launching regional branches of the "youth army".

In the occupied Crimea, russians continue their policy of militarizing Ukrainian children. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

Thus, according to the available information, the occupiers aim to introduce a "nationwide system of training citizens for military service". 

According to all the so-called orders, the occupiers aim to create general centers of so-called military-patriotic education in every municipal entity of the russian federation and prepare young people for future service

- Sprotyv explained.

russians militarize Ukrainian children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov14.02.24, 19:11 • 26772 views

At the same time, the possibility of establishing regional branches of the russian youth military-patriotic organization "Unarmy", which was founded by the russian federation in 2016, is being considered. 

Addendum

The Center of National Resistance calls on the civilian population in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea not to participate in such events or to show maximum passivity and disinterest if such participation cannot be avoided.

Recall

russians are planning to involve children living in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones.

Children at school labor lessons will be taught about the technology, design features and assembly of UAVs for military purposes. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
krymCrimea
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

