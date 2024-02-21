In the occupied Crimea, russians continue their policy of militarizing Ukrainian children. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Thus, according to the available information, the occupiers aim to introduce a "nationwide system of training citizens for military service".

According to all the so-called orders, the occupiers aim to create general centers of so-called military-patriotic education in every municipal entity of the russian federation and prepare young people for future service - Sprotyv explained.

At the same time, the possibility of establishing regional branches of the russian youth military-patriotic organization "Unarmy", which was founded by the russian federation in 2016, is being considered.

The Center of National Resistance calls on the civilian population in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea not to participate in such events or to show maximum passivity and disinterest if such participation cannot be avoided.

russians are planning to involve children living in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones.

Children at school labor lessons will be taught about the technology, design features and assembly of UAVs for military purposes.