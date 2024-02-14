russians militarize Ukrainian children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

In the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region, russians are actively conducting propaganda work among Ukrainian schoolchildren. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, in Konstantynivka, students of grades 6-10 were enrolled in the ranks of the "youth army," so now children are under even greater influence of Russian propaganda. Also in Melitopol, security forces visit boarding school students

High school students who want to continue serving in the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs" are wanted throughout the TOT - they are lured with scholarships and "career advancement" - Fedorov said.

Fedorov: Russian Federation continues to destroy national identity of children in TOT and raise "cannon fodder"

The head of the ODA emphasizes that Ukraine should develop programs to adapt schoolchildren from the occupied territories to normal life.

Recall

Russians are planning to involve childrenliving in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones.

Children at school labor lessons will be taught about the technology, design features and assembly of UAVs for military purposes.