Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

russians militarize Ukrainian children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

russians militarize Ukrainian children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26777 views

russians in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia region are actively propagandizing among Ukrainian schoolchildren, enrolling some in the "youth army" and recruiting others to serve in the occupation forces, promising scholarships.

In the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region, russians are actively conducting propaganda work among Ukrainian schoolchildren. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, in Konstantynivka, students of grades 6-10 were enrolled in the ranks of the "youth army," so now children are under even greater influence of Russian propaganda.  Also in Melitopol, security forces visit boarding school students

High school students who want to continue serving in the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs" are wanted throughout the TOT - they are lured with scholarships and "career advancement"

- Fedorov said.

Fedorov: Russian Federation continues to destroy national identity of children in TOT and raise "cannon fodder"11.02.24, 18:05 • 90554 views

The head of the ODA emphasizes that Ukraine should develop programs to adapt schoolchildren from the occupied territories to normal life.

Recall

Russians are planning to involve childrenliving in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones.

Children at school labor lessons will be taught about the technology, design features and assembly of UAVs for military purposes. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

