russians militarize Ukrainian children in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov
russians in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia region are actively propagandizing among Ukrainian schoolchildren, enrolling some in the "youth army" and recruiting others to serve in the occupation forces, promising scholarships.
In the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region, russians are actively conducting propaganda work among Ukrainian schoolchildren. This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
In particular, in Konstantynivka, students of grades 6-10 were enrolled in the ranks of the "youth army," so now children are under even greater influence of Russian propaganda. Also in Melitopol, security forces visit boarding school students
High school students who want to continue serving in the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs" are wanted throughout the TOT - they are lured with scholarships and "career advancement"
The head of the ODA emphasizes that Ukraine should develop programs to adapt schoolchildren from the occupied territories to normal life.
Russians are planning to involve childrenliving in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones.
Children at school labor lessons will be taught about the technology, design features and assembly of UAVs for military purposes.