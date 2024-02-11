ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54697 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115067 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120637 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164318 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265856 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176514 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236351 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77782 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55583 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91275 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 51896 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32130 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265856 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236351 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221842 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247299 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233590 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115067 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97919 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100171 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116737 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117421 views
Fedorov: Russian Federation continues to destroy national identity of children in TOT and raise "cannon fodder"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90551 views

The occupiers continue to destroy the national identity of children from the occupied territories and raise them as "cannon fodder" for the Russian Federation through militarization, propaganda and control of their thoughts in schools and youth organizations.

The Russians continue to destroy the national identity of children and youth from the occupied territories and raise "cannon fodder" for Russia. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Youth Organization Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Instead of education, militarization and propaganda: Russians continue to destroy the national identity of children and youth from the occupied territories and raise "cannon fodder" for heresy. Schools have been turned into propaganda centers - not only do they "teach" a false history, but they also control the thoughts and dreams of our children, and traitorous teachers look for "unreliable" students who communicate with friends from the free territories and conduct educational conversations with them,

- Fedorov wrote.

Details

According to him, youth organizations are all aimed at educating "loyal Putinites" - children are told about the "greatness of Russia," glorify the dictator, and force them to support the so-called special military operation.

Recreation centers are being turned into military camps. Instead of relaxing on the Azov Sea coast, children and youth will be taught military training and further propagandized for the "Russian world." Children are in the greatest danger in the TOT. The South is waiting for liberation,

- Fedorov said.

Addendum

Another child who remained on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region was returned to Ukraine .

Anna Murashko

War

