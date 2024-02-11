The Russians continue to destroy the national identity of children and youth from the occupied territories and raise "cannon fodder" for Russia. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Youth Organization Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Instead of education, militarization and propaganda: Russians continue to destroy the national identity of children and youth from the occupied territories and raise "cannon fodder" for heresy. Schools have been turned into propaganda centers - not only do they "teach" a false history, but they also control the thoughts and dreams of our children, and traitorous teachers look for "unreliable" students who communicate with friends from the free territories and conduct educational conversations with them, - Fedorov wrote.

Details

According to him, youth organizations are all aimed at educating "loyal Putinites" - children are told about the "greatness of Russia," glorify the dictator, and force them to support the so-called special military operation.

Recreation centers are being turned into military camps. Instead of relaxing on the Azov Sea coast, children and youth will be taught military training and further propagandized for the "Russian world." Children are in the greatest danger in the TOT. The South is waiting for liberation, - Fedorov said.

Addendum

Another child who remained on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region was returned to Ukraine .