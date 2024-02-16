Illegal transportation from Russia to Crimea: two CEOs of enemy airlines were served with a notice of suspicion

The Crimean prosecutor's office has notified two CEOs of Russian airlines of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. They organized regular flights from Russia to Crimea. This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, UNN reports.

Details

These are the Russian airlines Gazprom Avia and Kostroma Aviation Enterprise.

Law enforcers classified the actions of the CEOs as illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 9 years in prison.

The investigation established that the suspected Russian citizens organized regular illegal flights from Russia to the closed international airport "Simferopol" since 2014. In particular, the flights were carried out from such cities as Anapa, Belgorod, Kostroma, etc.

Crimea is Ukraine: guerrillas "blockade" streets of Crimean cities with Ukrainian symbols

Under the leadership of one of the general directors, more than 20 aircraft were involved in illegal flights, the prosecutor's office said.

It is also noted that during the planning of passenger transportation, the companies kept in touch with the Federal Aviation Agency for further coordination and approval of illegal flights.

Called for the destruction of Ukraine: former head of pro-Kremlin party served with suspicion notice