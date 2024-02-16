Called for the destruction of Ukraine: former head of pro-Kremlin party served with suspicion notice

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served pro-Russian blogger and former head of the banned Derzhava party Dmytro Vasyltsia with a notice of suspicion of public calls for the destruction of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

He reportedly moved to Moscow before the full-scale invasion of Russia, where he publicly supported the war against Ukraine.

On social media, the defendant praised the Putin regime, justified Russia's full-scale invasion and called for the destruction of Ukraine.

He also repeatedly spoke in support of the Kremlin during mass propaganda events with the participation of representatives of Russia's top military and political leadership. In addition, he personally called for the seizure of state power and the entire territory of Ukraine on the air of the central TV channels of the Russian Federation.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served Vasyltsy in absentia a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions).

As noted, since the offender is hiding from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.