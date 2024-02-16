ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Called for the destruction of Ukraine: former head of pro-Kremlin party served with suspicion notice

Called for the destruction of Ukraine: former head of pro-Kremlin party served with suspicion notice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 19275 views

Ukraine's Security Service has served a suspicion notice to a former pro-Russian politician for publicly calling for the destruction of Ukraine and supporting its invasion on social media and Russian television.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served pro-Russian blogger and former head of the banned Derzhava party Dmytro Vasyltsia with a notice of suspicion of public calls for the destruction of Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

Details 

He reportedly moved to Moscow before the full-scale invasion of Russia, where he publicly supported the war against Ukraine.

On social media, the defendant praised the Putin regime, justified Russia's full-scale invasion and called for the destruction of Ukraine. 

 He also repeatedly spoke in support of the Kremlin during mass propaganda events with the participation of representatives of Russia's top military and political leadership.  In addition, he personally called for the seizure of state power and the entire territory of Ukraine on the air of the central TV channels of the Russian Federation.

Taisiya Povaliy is served with a notice of suspicion in absentia for calling to seize Ukraine15.02.24, 12:13 • 22532 views

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served Vasyltsy in absentia a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions).

SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian oligarch Deripaska15.02.24, 14:19 • 24795 views

As noted, since the offender is hiding from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against our state.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

