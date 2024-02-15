SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian oligarch Deripaska

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and detained his Ukrainian top managers, who, according to the special service, supplied raw materials for the production of Iskanders to Russia, the SBU said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"The Security Service has gathered evidence against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska and his top managers in Ukraine who are involved in financing Russia's armed aggression. As a result of complex measures, Deripaska received a notice of suspicion in absentia, and two of his top managers were detained in different regions of our country. In particular, we are talking about the director of the Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry mining company and the curator of this institution from the Russian oligarch: a citizen of Ukraine who received a residence permit in Russia in 2021," the SBU reported on social media.

As noted, according to the investigation, these two defendants helped a businessman from Russia to appropriate the quarry's production facilities in 2012, despite the existing ban on their sale.

"Since then, and until the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the management of the mining company has been supplying wholesale batches of rocks to Russia for steelmaking. The raw materials received from Ukraine were sold by the Russian billionaire's companies to the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country for the production of ballistic missiles, in particular, the Iskander type," the SBU said.

As indicated, the occupiers also used imported products for the mass production of combat drones and radar systems.

"Based on the evidence collected, Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under seven articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the SBU said.

The criminal actions of the director of the Ukrainian company are qualified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. His accomplice, a curator, was served a notice of suspicion under two articles, the special service added.

Also, one of RUSAL's executives and a Cypriot citizen who contributed to the illegal alienation of the company were served with a notice of suspicion in absentia, the SBU added.

According to the SBU, in February 2013, the assets of the Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry were nationalized in favor of Ukraine.