Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Taisiya Povaliy is served with a notice of suspicion in absentia for calling to seize Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22534 views

Singer and former MP Taisiya Povaliy was notified of suspicion in absentia for calling for the seizure of Ukraine and justifying Russia's armed aggression against the country.

Law enforcers have served a notice of suspicion in absentia to singer and former MP Taisiia Povaliy of collaboration,  calls for an aggressive war and justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

SBU collects evidence against singer and former MP Taisiya Povaliy, who justifies Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine

- the SBU said in a statement. 

On the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Povaliy left for Russia, where she received Russian citizenship and publicly supported the Kremlin.

During an interview with a Moscow-based online publication, the collaborator praised Putin and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine. She also tried to discredit Ukrainian defenders who took part in the battles for Kyiv.

In addition, in September 2023, Povaliy, at the invitation of the terrorist Pasichnyk, performed at a concert in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Then, right from the stage, she spoke in support of the Russian invaders and heroized their participation in the war against Ukraine

- the SBU said. 

As noted, the examination confirmed the facts of Povaliy's subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served Taisiya Povaliy a notice of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

-ч. 6 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

- Article 436 (public calls for aggressive war);

-ч. 1, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for her crimes, the SBU said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

