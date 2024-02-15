Taisiya Povaliy is served with a notice of suspicion in absentia for calling to seize Ukraine

Law enforcers have served a notice of suspicion in absentia to singer and former MP Taisiia Povaliy of collaboration, calls for an aggressive war and justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

SBU collects evidence against singer and former MP Taisiya Povaliy, who justifies Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine - the SBU said in a statement.

On the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Povaliy left for Russia, where she received Russian citizenship and publicly supported the Kremlin.

During an interview with a Moscow-based online publication, the collaborator praised Putin and called for the seizure of the entire territory of Ukraine. She also tried to discredit Ukrainian defenders who took part in the battles for Kyiv.

In addition, in September 2023, Povaliy, at the invitation of the terrorist Pasichnyk, performed at a concert in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. Then, right from the stage, she spoke in support of the Russian invaders and heroized their participation in the war against Ukraine - the SBU said.

As noted, the examination confirmed the facts of Povaliy's subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served Taisiya Povaliy a notice of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

-ч. 6 of Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

- Article 436 (public calls for aggressive war);

-ч. 1, Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for her crimes, the SBU said.

He justified the russians and organized provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: the novice of the UOC (MP) was declared suspect