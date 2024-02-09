He justified the russians and organized provocations in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra: the novice of the UOC (MP) was declared suspect

A novice of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, who justified the russian invasion of Ukraine, has been notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect repeatedly made statements in the course of correspondence in one of the messengers that justified or denied the actions of the aggressor state. The relevant conclusions were confirmed by a forensic linguistic examination.

He praised the top military and political leadership of the russian Federation and discredited Ukrainian soldiers, in particular the defenders of Azovstal.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a novice of the Kyiv Cave Monastery was served a notice of suspicion of justifying and recognizing the legitimacy of russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and glorifying its participants (Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the agency summarized.

Praised 'givi' and 'motorola': rector of UOC-MP church from Vinnytsia region sentenced to two years in prison

Addendum

According to the SBU, the defendant is one of the closest associates of Metropolitan Pavel (Lebed) and is involved in organizing mass provocations in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in the spring of 2023.

Under the guise of "protest actions," the cleric hoped to maximize the socio-political situation in Kyiv. To do so, he coordinated his actions remotely with pro-Kremlin blogger Shariy, who is suspected of treason.

In particular, as the investigation revealed, the enemy propagandist "instructed" the hierodeacon to record and distribute provocative videos of artificial riots near the Lavra.

The streams were immediately picked up by russian TV channels and online resources to spread distorted information about the internal situation in Ukraine, including to an international audience.

During the searches at the cleric's place of residence, computer equipment, more than ten mobile phones and almost 300 SIM cards with evidence of criminal acts were found - the SBU summarized.

Recall

Thanks to the SBU's evidence base , the rector of a UOC-MP church was sentenced to 15 years in prison . The man was a member of the FSB's intelligence apparatus and collected intelligence on the defense system of Sumy region.