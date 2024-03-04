Ukraine has reduced spending on lobbying in the US by more than 90% - Opendatabot

In 2023, Ukraine reduced its spending on lobbying in the United States by 93% to $367,000. In the first year of the great war, almost $5 million was spent for this purpose. This is evidenced by the data of OpenDataBot, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the largest amounts of money were spent on the process of Ukraine's influence in the United States by the government of Ukraine and the Ministry of Finance.

Since 2015, Ukraine has spent an average of about $270,000 a year on lobbying in the United States. The exception was the covid year of 2020, when the state had no public spending on lobbying at all.

For comparison, on the eve of the full-scale invasion, Russia spent an average of $38 million a year on lobbying for its interests in the United States.

By 2022, lobbying costs had already decreased by more than 10 times, but this is still more than Ukraine spends. For example, last year Ukraine spent 10 times less on lobbying in the United States than Russia.

Poland's average spending on lobbying in the United States is $1.1 million per year. Poland spent the largest amount in 2018 - over $2.5 million.

The largest amounts of money spent on Ukraine's influence in the United States in 2022 were spent by the Ukrainian government - over $3 million - and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine - almost $2 million.

Last year, the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea also lobbied for its interests in the United States, spending more than $50,000.

Recall

The Ukrainian parliament passed in the second reading the draft law on fair lobbying, which is necessary for the start of negotiations on accession to the European Union.