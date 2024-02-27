Zelenskyy takes part in the forum "26-2-14: The war began in Crimea"

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4682 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49943 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188709 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109513 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367298 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295754 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211222 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243102 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254535 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160619 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 117281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 113216 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 42767 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 56530 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 108304 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110067 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188709 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367298 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243859 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295754 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7770 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32809 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57811 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44007 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114426 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy takes part in the forum "26-2-14: The war began in Crimea"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32975 views

President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to continue the fight for Crimea on the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal occupation and called for continued faith in justice until the peninsula's freedom is restored.

Zelenskyy takes part in the forum "26-2-14: The war began in Crimea"

President Zelenskyy took part in the forum "26-2-14: The War Started in Crimea". In his video address, the Head of State emphasized that since Russia illegally occupied Crimea 10 years ago, persecution, repression and humiliation of people have begun on the peninsula. This was reported on the website of the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

Wars are truly over when the evil that gave rise to them is extinguished. That is why the sense of justice and the desire for peace must go hand in hand. This requires, in particular, not forgetting about Crimea and fighting for it

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

The President emphasized that Ukraine should continue to increase its counteraction to Russia at all possible levels and fight for people in all occupied territories.

The Head of State thanked everyone who makes efforts for the victory: soldiers, members of the resistance movement, international partners, everyone who releases illegally convicted by the occupiers and supports everyone, preserving their faith in justice.

The Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva added that this forum is an opportunity to once again highlight the problem of the occupation of the Crimean peninsula and to unite society around the struggle for a free Crimea.

AddendumAddendum

The event is organized by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Crimean Platform, the State Enterprise "Multimedia Broadcasting Platform of Ukraine" and the Partnership for Resilience of Ukraine Foundation.

Activists raise Ukrainian flag on top of Crimean mountain Angara-Buruni26.02.24, 20:57 • 29418 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Autonomous Republic of Crimea
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08