Zelenskyy takes part in the forum "26-2-14: The war began in Crimea"
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy emphasized the need to continue the fight for Crimea on the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal occupation and called for continued faith in justice until the peninsula's freedom is restored.
President Zelenskyy took part in the forum "26-2-14: The War Started in Crimea". In his video address, the Head of State emphasized that since Russia illegally occupied Crimea 10 years ago, persecution, repression and humiliation of people have begun on the peninsula. This was reported on the website of the Office of the President, UNN reports.
Wars are truly over when the evil that gave rise to them is extinguished. That is why the sense of justice and the desire for peace must go hand in hand. This requires, in particular, not forgetting about Crimea and fighting for it
The President emphasized that Ukraine should continue to increase its counteraction to Russia at all possible levels and fight for people in all occupied territories.
The Head of State thanked everyone who makes efforts for the victory: soldiers, members of the resistance movement, international partners, everyone who releases illegally convicted by the occupiers and supports everyone, preserving their faith in justice.
The Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva added that this forum is an opportunity to once again highlight the problem of the occupation of the Crimean peninsula and to unite society around the struggle for a free Crimea.
The event is organized by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Crimean Platform, the State Enterprise "Multimedia Broadcasting Platform of Ukraine" and the Partnership for Resilience of Ukraine Foundation.
