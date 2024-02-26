Activists raise Ukrainian flag on top of Crimean mountain Angara-Buruni

Activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement raised the Ukrainian flag to the top of the Crimean mountain Angara-Buruni. UNN reports with a link to the movement's Telegram channel.

Details

Today our blue and yellow flag is flying over one of the peaks in Crimea, and soon it will be over all administrative buildings on the peninsula. - activists report.

They note that they will continue to resist the occupiers, and that fake elections and occupier propaganda do not change the fact that Crimea is Ukraine.

Recall

Today, February 26, on the Day of Resistance to the Russian Occupation of Crimea, activists of the Yellow Ribbon Movement raised the flag of Ukraine to the top of a Crimean mountain.