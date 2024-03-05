Presidential Mission in Crimea reacts to new searches in occupied Crimea

The Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea called on the international community to condemn the persecution of religious leaders of the Muslim community in Crimea by the Russian authorities. This was reported by the press service of the Mission, according to UNN.

The Mission condemns the illegal searches and detentions of activists and demands an immediate end to the persecution of religious leaders of the Muslim community. We call on the international community to respond and condemn the systematic persecution of Muslims in the occupied Crimea. The occupiers have no place on the Ukrainian peninsula - only the de-occupation of Crimea will be able to stop human rights violations and persecution of our citizens, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that on March 5 at dawn in the occupied Bakhchisarai and Dzhankoy district, the occupiers conducted illegal searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars.

In Bakhchisarai, occupation security forces broke into the houses of Crimean Solidarity activists: Rustem Osmanov, Aziz Azizov, Memet Lumanov, Mustafa Abdurmanov; in Dzhankoy district, to the houses of religious figures: former Imam Remzi Kurtnezirov, Imam Vait Mustafayev, Ali Mamutov, Arsen Kashka, Enver Khalilayev, Nariman Ametov.

