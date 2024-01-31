Chubarov: Russian delegation did not come to the meeting of the International Court of Justice on Ukraine's claim

The Russian delegation did not attend the meeting of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where the decision of Ukraine against Russia is to be announced. This was stated by the head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov, UNN reports.

Details

The judges entered the courtroom at 15:04. The session began. The delegation of Russian barbarians is absent... This seems to be a good signal about the decision - Chubarov said.

Addendum

As reported, on January 16, 2017, Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice for violation of the Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and the Convention on the Prohibition of Racial Discrimination.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that on January 31, the International Court of Justice would announce its decision in the case of Russia's violation of two conventions - on the fight against the financing of terrorism and on the prohibition of all forms of racial discrimination.