Since the beginning of the year, 226 dolphins have washed up on the shores of the occupied Crimea

Since the beginning of 2024, 226 dolphin strandings have been recorded as a result of the activity of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. This was reported by the Mission of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of 2024, 226 dolphins have washed up on the shores of Crimea as a result of the activity of the Russian Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the occupied peninsula - the message says.

Earlier, Russian activists reported that nine individuals were washed up alive on the Crimean coast. The activists noted that most of them died - 66%. Also, aphalines - 7%, white-bellied seals - 16%, individuals of an unspecified species - 11%.

According to Russians, most of the animals were found in Sevastopol district (40%), Saky district and Yevpatoria (16%), and Feodosia district (11%).

Reminder

